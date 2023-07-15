Kris Bryant -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on July 15 at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Yankees.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant has seven doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks while hitting .261.

Bryant is batting .222 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Bryant has had a hit in 40 of 59 games this season (67.8%), including multiple hits 17 times (28.8%).

In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (11.9%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 27.1% of his games this year, Bryant has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (6.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 39.0% of his games this season (23 of 59), with two or more runs three times (5.1%).

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .252 AVG .270 .331 OBP .344 .396 SLG .374 8 XBH 6 4 HR 3 13 RBI 8 18/11 K/BB 25/12 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings