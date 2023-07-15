Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Yankees - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:28 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.368 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has 84 hits and an OBP of .337 to go with a slugging percentage of .465. All three of those stats are tops among Colorado hitters this season.
- In 65.5% of his 87 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- In 13 games this year, he has gone deep (14.9%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 32.2% of his games this year, McMahon has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (11.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 44.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.9%.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|45
|.268
|AVG
|.247
|.345
|OBP
|.330
|.478
|SLG
|.453
|19
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|7
|26
|RBI
|19
|62/18
|K/BB
|53/21
|2
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.40 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when the right-hander threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs without allowing a hit.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.40 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .275 to opposing batters.
