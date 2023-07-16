The Colorado Rockies and Mike Toglia, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

  • Toglia has a double and two walks while batting .167.
  • Toglia has had a base hit in three of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Toglia has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (44.4%), including one multi-run game.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
.176 AVG .143
.263 OBP .143
.176 SLG .286
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
5/2 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Yankees' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (103 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Cole will aim to earn his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.85 ERA and 123 strikeouts through 117 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday, July 8 against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 7 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.85), 18th in WHIP (1.120), and 20th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
