Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will try to do damage against Chase Anderson when he takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 85 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies rank 12th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 403 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Rockies rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Colorado has a 7.4 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.68) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.541 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Anderson (0-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, July 5, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings against the Houston Astros.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In 10 starts, Anderson has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.1 frames per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Giants W 5-2 Away Austin Gomber Ross Stripling 7/8/2023 Giants L 5-3 Away Connor Seabold Ryan Walker 7/9/2023 Giants L 1-0 Away Kyle Freeland Logan Webb 7/14/2023 Yankees W 7-2 Home Austin Gomber Carlos Rodón 7/15/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Home Connor Seabold Clarke Schmidt 7/16/2023 Yankees - Home Chase Anderson Gerrit Cole 7/18/2023 Astros - Home - Hunter Brown 7/19/2023 Astros - Home - Brandon Bielak 7/21/2023 Marlins - Away - Braxton Garrett 7/22/2023 Marlins - Away - - 7/23/2023 Marlins - Away - -

