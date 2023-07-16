Sunday's contest at Coors Field has the New York Yankees (50-43) taking on the Colorado Rockies (35-58) at 3:10 PM ET (on July 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 7-6 win for the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup.

The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (9-2, 2.85 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Anderson (0-4, 6.89 ERA).

Rockies vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 7, Rockies 6.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 11 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Rockies have been victorious in 32, or 39.5%, of the 81 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Colorado has won one of 15 games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (403 total runs).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.68 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule