The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 84 hits and an OBP of .333, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .459.

McMahon has had a hit in 57 of 88 games this season (64.8%), including multiple hits 21 times (23.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 13 games this year (14.8%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

In 28 games this season (31.8%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 45 .261 AVG .247 .337 OBP .330 .466 SLG .453 19 XBH 18 7 HR 7 26 RBI 19 63/18 K/BB 53/21 2 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings