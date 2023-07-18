Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:24 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Jurickson Profar (.278 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, four walks and four RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Yankees.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .243 with 20 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 37 walks.
- Profar has gotten a hit in 52 of 81 games this year (64.2%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (24.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 81), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has had an RBI in 22 games this year (27.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (9.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.7%.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|38
|.282
|AVG
|.201
|.367
|OBP
|.282
|.448
|SLG
|.299
|19
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|13
|27/20
|K/BB
|41/17
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 108 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 18th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 8 against the Seattle Mariners, when he went three innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 4.21 ERA ranks 46th, 1.330 WHIP ranks 51st, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 10th.
