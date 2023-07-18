The Connecticut Sun (15-5) will visit Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury (4-15) at Footprint Center on Tuesday, July 18. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET.

Connecticut, led by Tiffany Hayes with 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists, picked up an 84-72 win versus Chicago in their last game. DeWanna Bonner added 21 points and six rebounds. Led by Michaela Onyenwere (18 PTS, 53.8 FG%) and Brittney Griner (13 PTS, 66.7 FG%), Phoenix ended its last matchup losing 98-72 against Las Vegas.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Sun vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-350 to win)

Sun (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+260 to win)

Mercury (+260 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-8.5)

Sun (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Mercury Season Stats

On offense, the Mercury are the worst squad in the league (76.7 points per game). On defense, they are ninth (85.8 points allowed per game).

In 2023, Phoenix is worst in the WNBA in rebounds (30.1 per game) and sixth in rebounds allowed (34.5).

This season the Mercury are ranked fifth in the league in assists at 19.7 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Phoenix is worst in the WNBA in committing them (15.9 per game). And it is worst in forcing them (12.2 per game).

The Mercury are the third-worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (6.4 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (31.2%).

Giving up 7.9 3-pointers per game and conceding 35% from downtown, Phoenix is ninth and ninth in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Mercury Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Mercury are putting up more points at home (77.9 per game) than away (75.7). And they are allowing less at home (81.7) than away (89.6).

Phoenix grabs more rebounds per game at home (30.7) than away (29.5), and gives up fewer rebounds at home (32.6) than away (36.3).

The Mercury average 1.1 more assists per game at home (20.3) than away (19.2).

This season Phoenix is committing more turnovers at home (16.8 per game) than on the road (15.2). And it is forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.1) than away (12.2).

This season the Mercury are draining fewer 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (6.5). However they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than on the road (31%).

At home Phoenix allows 7.2 treys per game, 1.3 fewer than on the road (8.5). It allows 35.7% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 1.3% higher than on the road (34.4%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mercury have entered the game as underdogs 13 times this season and won twice.

The Mercury have not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in five such games.

Against the spread, Phoenix is 5-13-0 this year.

Phoenix has won once ATS (1-4) as a 8.5-point underdog or greater this year.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 27.8% chance of a victory for the Mercury.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.