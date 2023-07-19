Ezequiel Tovar, with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, July 19 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Yankees.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is batting .263 with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Tovar is batting .263 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Tovar has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 88 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.5% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10.2% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.5% of his games this season, Tovar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 43.2% of his games this season (38 of 88), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 41 .294 AVG .227 .330 OBP .259 .482 SLG .373 19 XBH 14 5 HR 4 27 RBI 19 43/6 K/BB 46/7 2 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings