Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:23 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Harold Castro and the Colorado Rockies face the Houston Astros (who will start Brandon Bielak) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Yankees.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .273 with 10 doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Castro has had a hit in 40 of 64 games this year (62.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (15.6%).
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (25.0%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (9.4%).
- He has scored in 17 of 64 games (26.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.290
|AVG
|.255
|.294
|OBP
|.290
|.340
|SLG
|.340
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|9
|24/1
|K/BB
|21/5
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (110 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bielak makes the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, July 9, the righty tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.79, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .274 against him.
