Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:23 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant and his .513 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant is hitting .256 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.
- Bryant has reached base via a hit in 42 games this year (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Bryant has driven home a run in 17 games this season (27.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least once 24 times this year (38.7%), including three games with multiple runs (4.8%).
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.244
|AVG
|.270
|.321
|OBP
|.344
|.398
|SLG
|.374
|9
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|8
|22/12
|K/BB
|25/12
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 110 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Bielak gets the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday, July 9 against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.79 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .274 to opposing hitters.
