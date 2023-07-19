Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:23 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Nolan Jones (hitting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is batting .279 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- Jones has gotten a hit in 25 of 40 games this season (62.5%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in 17.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Jones has an RBI in 12 of 40 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them.
- In 40.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|.265
|AVG
|.294
|.333
|OBP
|.385
|.515
|SLG
|.471
|7
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|6
|22/7
|K/BB
|29/9
|4
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 110 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Bielak gets the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, July 9, the right-hander threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.79, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .274 batting average against him.
