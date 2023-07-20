Australia vs. Ireland: Women’s World Cup Group B Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 20
In the opening round of Group B matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 20 at 6:00 AM ET, Australia will face Ireland.
Ireland is +908 to win and take all three points, while Australia is -350 to do the same. The odds of a draw are +432. The over/under for this match is 2.5 goals, with the over at -132 and the under at +100.
Australia vs. Ireland Game Info
- Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Time: 6:00 AM ET
- Location: Sydney, Australia
- Venue: ANZ Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Total: 2.5
- Australia Moneyline: -350
- Ireland Moneyline: 908
Australia Last World Cup Performance
Australia was eliminated by Norway in the Round of 16 of the 2019 World Cup, in a shootout. The team's leading scorer at the World Cup in 2019 was Sam Kerr, with five goals. Caitlin Foord tacked on one goal.
Ireland Last World Cup Performance
Ireland fell short of qualifying for the 2019 World Cup in France.
Australia vs. Ireland Recent Performance
- Australia went 6-1-4 in 2022 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 22 goals and giving up 16. This year, its record is 3-0-0 versus fellow World Cup squads (eight goals scored, two conceded).
- Australia's previous game versus a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup team was on July 14 -- a 1-0 win over France.
- Ireland was 1-0-0 in 2022 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +4. This year, its record is 1-1-3 against fellow World Cup squads (-5 goal differential).
- Ireland's last game versus a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup team was a 3-0 loss to France on July 6.
Australia Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Lydia Williams
|35
|1
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Courtney Nevin
|21
|2
|Leicester City WFC (England)
|Aivi Luik
|38
|3
|BK Hacken FF (Sweden)
|Clare Polkinghorne
|34
|4
|Vittsjo GIK (Sweden)
|Cortnee Vine
|25
|5
|Sydney FC (Australia)
|Clare Wheeler
|25
|6
|Everton FC (England)
|Steph Catley
|29
|7
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Alexandra Chidiac
|24
|8
|Racing Louisville FC (United States)
|Caitlin Foord
|28
|9
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Emily van Egmond
|30
|10
|San Diego Wave FC (United States)
|Mary Fowler
|20
|11
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Teagan Micah
|25
|12
|FC Rosengaard (Sweden)
|Tameka Yallop
|32
|13
|SK Brann (Norway)
|Alanna Kennedy
|28
|14
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Clare Hunt
|24
|15
|Western Sydney Wanderers (Australia)
|Hayley Raso
|28
|16
|-
|Kyah Simon
|32
|17
|-
|Mackenzie Arnold
|29
|18
|West Ham United FC Women (England)
|Katrina Gorry
|30
|19
|Vittsjo GIK (Sweden)
|Sam Kerr
|29
|20
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Ellie Carpenter
|23
|21
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Charlotte Grant
|21
|22
|Vittsjo GIK (Sweden)
|Kyra Cooney-Cross
|21
|23
|Hammarby IF (Sweden)
Ireland Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Courtney Brosnan
|27
|1
|Everton FC (England)
|Claire O'Riordan
|28
|2
|Celtic LFC (Scotland)
|Chloe Mustaki
|27
|3
|Bristol City WFC (England)
|Louise Quinn
|33
|4
|Birmingham City WFC (England)
|Niamh Fahey
|35
|5
|Liverpool LFC (England)
|Megan Connolly
|26
|6
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Diane Caldwell
|34
|7
|Reading FC Women (England)
|Ruesha Littlejohn
|33
|8
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Amber Barrett
|27
|9
|FFC Turbine Potsdam (Germany)
|Denise O'Sullivan
|29
|10
|North Carolina Courage (United States)
|Katie McCabe
|27
|11
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Lily Agg
|29
|12
|London City Lionesses (England)
|Aine O'Gorman
|34
|13
|Shamrock Rovers (Ireland)
|Heather Payne
|23
|14
|Florida State University (United States)
|Lucy Quinn
|29
|15
|Birmingham City WFC (England)
|Grace Moloney
|30
|16
|Reading FC Women (England)
|Sinead Farrelly
|33
|17
|Gotham FC (United States)
|Kyra Carusa
|27
|18
|London City Lionesses (England)
|Abbie Larkin
|18
|19
|Shamrock Rovers (Ireland)
|Marissa Sheva
|26
|20
|Washington Spirit (United States)
|Ciara Grant
|30
|21
|Heart of Midlothian WFC (Scotland)
|Isibeal Atkinson
|22
|22
|-
|Megan Walsh
|28
|23
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
