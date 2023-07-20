The Chicago Sky (8-12), on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Footprint Center, will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when visiting the Phoenix Mercury (5-15). This game is at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, CW-26, AZFamily, and MARQ.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Mercury vs. Sky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mercury vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, CW-26, AZFamily, and MARQ

NBA TV, CW-26, AZFamily, and MARQ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Sky have compiled a 9-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Mercury have won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Chicago has an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.

Phoenix has been an underdog by 1.5 points or more 14 times this year, and covered the spread in four of those games.

A total of eight out of the Sky's 19 games this season have hit the over.

So far this season, nine out of the Mercury's 19 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.