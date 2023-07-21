Friday's contest that pits the San Diego Padres (46-51) against the Detroit Tigers (44-52) at Comerica Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Padres. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on July 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Seth Lugo (3-4) to the mound, while Reese Olson (1-3) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Padres vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Padres vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Padres 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Padres vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Padres Performance Insights

The Padres have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

San Diego and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Padres' last 10 games.

The Padres have entered the game as favorites 69 times this season and won 36, or 52.2%, of those games.

San Diego has entered 48 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 27-21 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Padres, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

San Diego has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 434 (4.5 per game).

The Padres have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Tigers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 3-3.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The past 10 Tigers contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 77 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (41.6%) in those games.

This season, Detroit has been victorious 26 times in 56 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.9 runs per game (376 total).

The Tigers have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.39) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Padres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 15 @ Phillies L 9-4 Ryan Weathers vs Ranger Suárez July 16 @ Phillies L 7-6 Seth Lugo vs Zack Wheeler July 18 @ Blue Jays W 9-1 Joe Musgrove vs Alek Manoah July 19 @ Blue Jays W 2-0 Yu Darvish vs José Berríos July 20 @ Blue Jays L 4-0 Blake Snell vs Chris Bassitt July 21 @ Tigers - Seth Lugo vs Reese Olson July 22 @ Tigers - Seth Lugo vs Matt Manning July 23 @ Tigers - Joe Musgrove vs Tarik Skubal July 24 Pirates - Yu Darvish vs Rich Hill July 25 Pirates - Blake Snell vs Rich Hill July 26 Pirates - Seth Lugo vs Johan Oviedo

Tigers Schedule