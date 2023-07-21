Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Randal Grichuk is available when the Colorado Rockies battle Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 14 against the Yankees) he went 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is batting .300 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Grichuk is batting .400 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Grichuk has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has homered in five games this season (9.1%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Grichuk has driven home a run in 18 games this season (32.7%), including more than one RBI in 7.3% of his games.
- He has scored a run in 26 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|.337
|AVG
|.263
|.395
|OBP
|.333
|.519
|SLG
|.424
|14
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|13
|26/7
|K/BB
|21/10
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (107 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett (5-2 with a 3.90 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 19th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 3.90 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
