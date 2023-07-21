Rockies vs. Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 21
The Miami Marlins (53-45) will look to snap a six-game losing streak when hosting the Colorado Rockies (37-59) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
The Marlins will give the nod to Braxton Garrett (5-2) versus the Rockies and Peter Lambert.
Rockies vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (5-2, 3.90 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peter Lambert
- Lambert will start for the Rockies, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett
- Garrett (5-2) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 19th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- The 25-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 3.90 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .255.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- In 18 starts, Garrett has pitched through or past the fifth inning 14 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.
Braxton Garrett vs. Rockies
- The Rockies have scored 416 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They are batting .251 for the campaign with 92 home runs, 24th in the league.
- The left-hander has faced the Rockies one time this season, allowing them to go 6-for-19 with a double, a home run and two RBI in five innings.
