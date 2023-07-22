Alan Trejo -- .174 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the hill, on July 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alan Trejo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo is hitting .240 with nine doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Trejo has gotten at least one hit in 52.4% of his games this season (22 of 42), with at least two hits six times (14.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 42 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In 12 games this year (28.6%), Trejo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 23.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 19
.242 AVG .238
.262 OBP .273
.355 SLG .317
5 XBH 5
1 HR 0
11 RBI 4
12/2 K/BB 18/3
1 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.17).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 110 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Cueto (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his second this season.
  • His last time out came in relief on Sunday when the right-hander threw three scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing only one hit.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.