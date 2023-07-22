The eight matches today in the BNP Paribas Poland Open qualifying qualification round 1 include No. 171-ranked Rebecca Sramkova matching up against No. 298 Naiktha Bains.

BNP Paribas Poland Open Info

Tournament: BNP Paribas Poland Open

BNP Paribas Poland Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: July 23

July 23 TV Channel:

Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Joanna Garland vs. Gabriela Knutson Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Knutson (-250) Garland (+175) Martyna Kubka vs. Maddison Inglis Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Inglis (-550) Kubka (+333) Rebecca Sramkova vs. Naiktha Bains Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Sramkova (-500) Bains (+300) Kateryna Bondarenko vs. Yuliya Hatouka Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:15 AM ET Hatouka (-190) Bondarenko (+135) Ankita Raina vs. Olivia Lincer Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:15 AM ET Raina (-700) Lincer (+400) Weronika Falkowska vs. Jana Fett Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:15 AM ET Falkowska (-135) Fett (-105) Valeria Savinykh vs. Stefania Rogozinska Dzik Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:30 AM ET Savinykh (-3000) Rogozinska Dzik (+825) Natalija Stevanovic vs. Peangtarn Plipuech Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:30 AM ET Stevanovic (-900) Plipuech (+450)

