On Saturday, Harold Castro (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Harold Castro At The Plate

  • Castro has 10 doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .269.
  • Castro has had a hit in 40 of 65 games this year (61.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (15.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 65 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 24.6% of his games this season, Castro has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 17 of 65 games (26.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 30
.282 AVG .255
.286 OBP .290
.330 SLG .340
5 XBH 6
0 HR 1
14 RBI 9
26/1 K/BB 21/5
0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (110 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Marlins are sending Cueto (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the righty tossed three scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering one hit.
