On Saturday, Harold Castro (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro has 10 doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .269.

Castro has had a hit in 40 of 65 games this year (61.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (15.4%).

He has hit a home run in one of 65 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 24.6% of his games this season, Castro has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 of 65 games (26.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 30 .282 AVG .255 .286 OBP .290 .330 SLG .340 5 XBH 6 0 HR 1 14 RBI 9 26/1 K/BB 21/5 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings