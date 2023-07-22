Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:26 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Saturday, Harold Castro (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro has 10 doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .269.
- Castro has had a hit in 40 of 65 games this year (61.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (15.4%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 65 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 24.6% of his games this season, Castro has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 of 65 games (26.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|30
|.282
|AVG
|.255
|.286
|OBP
|.290
|.330
|SLG
|.340
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|9
|26/1
|K/BB
|21/5
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (110 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins are sending Cueto (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the righty tossed three scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering one hit.
