On Saturday, Jurickson Profar (coming off going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Marlins.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar has 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 37 walks while hitting .242.

In 54 of 84 games this season (64.3%) Profar has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has gone deep in six games this year (7.1%), homering in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 23 games this year (27.4%), Profar has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36 games this year (42.9%), including four multi-run games (4.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 39 .275 AVG .208 .357 OBP .285 .433 SLG .321 19 XBH 10 3 HR 4 19 RBI 15 28/20 K/BB 42/17 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings