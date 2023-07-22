Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:27 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nolan Jones (hitting .138 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Astros.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Marlins Player Props
|Rockies vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Marlins
|Rockies vs Marlins Odds
|Rockies vs Marlins Prediction
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is batting .277 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- Jones has had a hit in 25 of 41 games this year (61.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (24.4%).
- In 17.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Jones has picked up an RBI in 29.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.2% of his games.
- He has scored in 16 of 41 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|.261
|AVG
|.294
|.329
|OBP
|.385
|.507
|SLG
|.471
|7
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|6
|23/7
|K/BB
|29/9
|4
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 110 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Cueto (0-1) pitches for the Marlins to make his second start this season.
- His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when the right-hander threw three scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up only one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.