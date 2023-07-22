The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz will square off against Randal Grichuk and the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park on Saturday, with the first pitch at 1:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 95 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 295 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 18th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies rank 15th in MLB with a .251 team batting average.

Colorado has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 422 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Rockies rank 22nd with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.4 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.56) in the majors this season.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.525 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Chase Anderson (0-4) for his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in five scoreless innings pitched against the New York Yankees on Sunday.

He has earned a quality start one time in 11 starts this season.

Anderson has six starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 4.2 innings per outing.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Home Connor Seabold Clarke Schmidt 7/16/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Home Chase Anderson Gerrit Cole 7/18/2023 Astros W 4-3 Home Jake Bird Hunter Brown 7/19/2023 Astros L 4-1 Home Austin Gomber Brandon Bielak 7/21/2023 Marlins W 6-1 Away Peter Lambert Braxton Garrett 7/22/2023 Marlins - Away Chase Anderson Johnny Cueto 7/23/2023 Marlins - Away Chase Anderson Jesús Luzardo 7/24/2023 Nationals - Away Austin Gomber Patrick Corbin 7/25/2023 Nationals - Away - Trevor Williams 7/26/2023 Nationals - Away Connor Seabold Jake Irvin 7/28/2023 Athletics - Home Connor Seabold JP Sears

