When the Miami Marlins (53-46) and Colorado Rockies (38-59) square of at LoanDepot park on Saturday, July 22, Johnny Cueto will get the nod for the Marlins, while the Rockies will send Chase Anderson to the hill. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Rockies have +140 odds to upset. The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Cueto - MIA (0-1, 9.00 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-4, 6.26 ERA)

Rockies vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have won 29, or 65.9%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Marlins have a record of 13-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (81.2% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Marlins have a 2-3 record across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 85 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (41.2%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 18 times in 54 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rockies had a record of 5-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

