Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:26 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Ryan McMahon (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Marlins Player Props
|Rockies vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Marlins
|Rockies vs Marlins Odds
|Rockies vs Marlins Prediction
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 87 hits and an OBP of .333, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .457.
- McMahon has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (14 of 92), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- McMahon has driven home a run in 29 games this season (31.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 41 games this season (44.6%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|46
|.262
|AVG
|.241
|.340
|OBP
|.327
|.471
|SLG
|.443
|20
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|19
|67/20
|K/BB
|56/22
|2
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.17).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (110 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cueto (0-1) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the right-hander tossed three scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.