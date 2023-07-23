Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Alan Trejo -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alan Trejo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Marlins Player Props
|Rockies vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Rockies vs Marlins Prediction
|How to Watch Rockies vs Marlins
|Rockies vs Marlins Odds
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo has nine doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .238.
- Trejo has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 43 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has homered in one of 43 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Trejo has driven in a run in 12 games this season (27.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 games this year (23.3%), including three multi-run games (7.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|20
|.242
|AVG
|.234
|.262
|OBP
|.269
|.355
|SLG
|.313
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|4
|12/2
|K/BB
|19/3
|1
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 21st of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.34), 24th in WHIP (1.165), and 11th in K/9 (10.4) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.