The Phoenix Mercury (6-15) will aim to stop a six-game road slide when taking on the Washington Mystics (11-10) on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET on CBS.

The matchup has no line set.

Mercury vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: CBS

Mercury vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 86 Mercury 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-11)

Washington (-11) Computer Predicted Total: 161.3

Mercury vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix's record against the spread is 7-13-0.

Out of Phoenix's 20 games so far this year, nine have gone over the total.

Mercury Performance Insights

The Mercury are the worst team in the league in points scored (76.7 per game) and eighth in points conceded (83.8).

Phoenix is the worst team in the WNBA in rebounds per game (30.7) and fifth in rebounds allowed (34.5).

In 2023, the Mercury are worst in the league in turnovers committed (15.9 per game) and second-worst in turnovers forced (12.1).

The Mercury are eighth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.8 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (32.5%).

In 2023, the Mercury are sixth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.5 per game) and eighth in defensive 3-point percentage (33.9%).

In 2023, Phoenix has taken 66.7% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 75.8% of Phoenix's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 24.2% have been 3-pointers.

