The Phoenix Mercury (6-15) will try to end a six-game road slide when squaring off against the Washington Mystics (11-10) on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET on CBS.

Mercury vs. Mystics Game Info

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Mystics

Phoenix scores only 2.9 fewer points per game (76.7) than Washington gives up to opponents (79.6).

Phoenix is shooting 44.6% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 42.2% Washington's opponents have shot this season.

The Mercury are 5-7 when they shoot better than 42.2% from the field.

Phoenix shoots 32.5% from three-point distance this season. That's only 0.6 percentage points lower than Washington has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (33.1%).

The Mercury are 4-2 in games when the team makes more than 33.1% of their three-point attempts.

Washington and Phoenix rebound at nearly the same rate, with Washington averaging 2.4 more rebounds per game.

Mercury Recent Performance

The Mercury have played worse offensively over their past 10 games, averaging 75.8 points per contest, 0.9 fewer points their than season average of 76.7.

While Phoenix is scoring 76.7 points per game in 2023, it has fallen short of that in its previous 10 games, tallying 75.8 points per contest.

The Mercury are sinking 6.5 three-pointers per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 0.3 fewer three-pointers than their average for the season (6.8). That said, they sport a higher three-point percentage over their previous 10 games (33.2%) compared to their season average from three-point land (32.5%).

