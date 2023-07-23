On Sunday, Mike Toglia (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

  • Toglia is hitting .171 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • Toglia has picked up a hit in five games this season (41.7%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Toglia has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • In five of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
.208 AVG .091
.321 OBP .091
.333 SLG .182
1 XBH 1
1 HR 0
1 RBI 0
6/4 K/BB 6/0
0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.17).
  • The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (111 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Marlins will send Luzardo (8-5) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the left-hander went four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.34), 24th in WHIP (1.165), and 11th in K/9 (10.4) among pitchers who qualify.
