The Washington Mystics (11-10) square off against Brianna Turner and the Phoenix Mercury (6-15) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, District of Columbia on Sunday, July 23 at 1:00 PM ET.

Last time out, Washington fell short in a 96-87 loss against New York. The Mystics were led by Brittney Sykes, who finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds, while Natasha Cloud added 17 points, five assists and two steals. With Shey Peddy (20 PTS, 63.6 FG%, 5-8 from 3PT) contriburing the best performance on the team, Phoenix won 80-62 against Chicago. Megan Gustafson also added 12 points and six rebounds to the effort.

Mystics vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-185 to win)

Mystics (-185 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+150 to win)

Mercury (+150 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-4.5)

Mystics (-4.5) What's the over/under?: 157.5

157.5 When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: CBS

Mercury Season Stats

In 2023, the Mercury are worst in the WNBA on offense (76.7 points scored per game) and eighth on defense (83.8 points conceded).

In 2023, Phoenix is worst in the league in rebounds (30.7 per game) and fifth in rebounds allowed (34.5).

With 19.7 assists per game, the Mercury are fifth in the league.

In 2023, Phoenix is worst in the WNBA in turnovers committed (15.9 per game) and second-worst in turnovers forced (12.1).

The Mercury are eighth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.8 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (32.5%).

In 2023, Phoenix is sixth in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (7.5 per game) and eighth in defensive 3-point percentage (33.9%).

Mercury Home/Away Splits

The Mercury average more points per game at home (77.5) than away (75.7), and also give up fewer points at home (78.5) than away (89.6).

In 2023 Phoenix is averaging more rebounds at home (31.7 per game) than away (29.5). And it is giving up fewer rebounds at home (32.9) than on the road (36.3).

This year the Mercury are averaging more assists at home (20.1 per game) than on the road (19.2).

At home Phoenix commits 16.5 turnovers per game, 1.3 more than on the road (15.2). It forces 12 turnovers per game at home, 0.2 fewer than away (12.2).

The Mercury sink more 3-pointers per game at home (7) than away (6.5), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (31%).

This year Phoenix is allowing fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (8.5). The team also concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (34.4%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mercury have been underdogs in 15 games this season and won four (26.7%) of those contests.

The Mercury have a record of 1-7 when they're set as an underdog of +150 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Phoenix has seven wins in 20 games against the spread this year.

Phoenix has won twice ATS (2-7) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this season.

The Mercury have a 40.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

