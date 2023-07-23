The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk and his .647 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is hitting .299 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.

Grichuk is batting .412 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Grichuk has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in five games this season (8.8%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Grichuk has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (7.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In 47.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (12.3%).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 28 .337 AVG .262 .395 OBP .328 .519 SLG .411 14 XBH 10 2 HR 3 9 RBI 14 26/7 K/BB 22/10 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings