Red Sox vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 23
Sunday's contest at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (52-47) going head-to-head against the New York Mets (46-52) at 7:10 PM (on July 23). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Red Sox, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The probable starters are Brennan Bernardino (1-0) for the Red Sox and Carlos Carrasco (3-3) for the Mets.
Red Sox vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Red Sox covered the spread.
- This season, the Red Sox have been favored 42 times and won 23, or 54.8%, of those games.
- Boston has a record of 9-9, a 50% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.
- Boston has scored 498 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.36 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
Mets Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have posted a mark of 1-4.
- When it comes to the total, New York and its foes are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Mets' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Mets have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (30.3%) in those games.
- New York has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +120 or worse on the moneyline this season.
- The Mets have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.5 runs per game (437 total), New York is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- Mets pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.39 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 17
|@ Athletics
|W 7-0
|Brennan Bernardino vs Paul Blackburn
|July 18
|@ Athletics
|L 3-0
|Joe Jacques vs Luis Medina
|July 19
|@ Athletics
|L 6-5
|Brayan Bello vs Ken Waldichuk
|July 22
|Mets
|L 5-4
|Kutter Crawford vs Kodai Senga
|July 22
|Mets
|W 8-6
|James Paxton vs Max Scherzer
|July 23
|Mets
|-
|Brennan Bernardino vs Carlos Carrasco
|July 25
|Braves
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Charlie Morton
|July 26
|Braves
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Spencer Strider
|July 28
|@ Giants
|-
|James Paxton vs Logan Webb
|July 29
|@ Giants
|-
|TBA vs Anthony DeSclafani
|July 30
|@ Giants
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Ross Stripling
Mets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 18
|White Sox
|W 11-10
|Carlos Carrasco vs Lucas Giolito
|July 19
|White Sox
|W 5-1
|Justin Verlander vs Touki Toussaint
|July 20
|White Sox
|L 6-2
|José Quintana vs Michael Kopech
|July 22
|@ Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Kodai Senga vs Kutter Crawford
|July 22
|@ Red Sox
|L 8-6
|Max Scherzer vs James Paxton
|July 23
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Carlos Carrasco vs Brennan Bernardino
|July 25
|@ Yankees
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Domingo Germán
|July 26
|@ Yankees
|-
|José Quintana vs Carlos Rodón
|July 27
|Nationals
|-
|Kodai Senga vs Josiah Gray
|July 28
|Nationals
|-
|Max Scherzer vs MacKenzie Gore
|July 29
|Nationals
|-
|Carlos Carrasco vs Patrick Corbin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.