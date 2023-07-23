Sunday's game that pits the Miami Marlins (53-47) versus the Colorado Rockies (39-59) at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 1:40 PM on July 23.

The Marlins will call on Jesus Luzardo (8-5) versus the Rockies and Ty Blach.

Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Marlins 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 6-4.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 1-9-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Rockies have won in 36, or 41.9%, of the 86 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has won all of its six games in which it was named as at least a +220 moneyline underdog.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 31.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (426 total, 4.3 per game).

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.53) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule