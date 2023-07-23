Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (39-59) will be looking for a series sweep when they take on the Miami Marlins (53-47) at LoanDepot park on Sunday, July 23. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are the favorite in this one, at -275, while the underdog Rockies have +220 odds to win. The game's total has been set at 8 runs.

Rockies vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Jesus Luzardo - MIA (8-5, 3.34 ERA) vs Ty Blach - COL (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

Rockies vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored 45 times and won 29, or 64.4%, of those games.

The Marlins have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins have a 2-4 record across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Rockies have won in 36, or 41.9%, of the 86 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have won all of their six games in which they were named as at least a +220 moneyline underdog.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

