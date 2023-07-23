Player prop bet options for Luis Arraez, Ryan McMahon and others are listed when the Miami Marlins host the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 89 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 43 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .255/.338/.458 slash line on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 18 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 80 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 37 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .240/.319/.374 on the season.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 21 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 16 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Jesús Luzardo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Luzardo Stats

The Marlins' Jesus Luzardo (8-5) will make his 21st start of the season.

He has 11 quality starts in 20 chances this season.

Luzardo has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 19th, 1.165 WHIP ranks 24th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 11th.

Luzardo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Jul. 17 4.0 5 3 2 2 3 vs. Phillies Jul. 9 6.1 4 2 2 9 1 vs. Cardinals Jul. 4 6.0 5 0 0 8 2 at Red Sox Jun. 29 6.1 3 0 0 9 1 vs. Pirates Jun. 23 7.0 2 0 0 9 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has put up 136 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .375/.424/.468 so far this year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 19 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Cardinals Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 17 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has put up 86 hits with 19 doubles, 24 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .245/.338/.504 so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

