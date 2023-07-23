Ryan McMahon, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Marlins.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 89 hits and an OBP of .338, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .458.

In 64.5% of his games this season (60 of 93), McMahon has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (24.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

McMahon has picked up an RBI in 31.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

In 42 of 93 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 47 .262 AVG .249 .340 OBP .335 .471 SLG .446 20 XBH 18 8 HR 7 27 RBI 19 67/20 K/BB 57/23 2 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings