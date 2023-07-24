The Denver Broncos at the moment have +5000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Denver Betting Insights

Denver compiled a 6-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, six Broncos games hit the over.

Denver averaged 325.1 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 21st in the . On defense, it ranked seventh, surrendering 320 yards per contest.

Last season the Broncos won only once away from home and had a 4-4 record at home.

As the underdog, Denver had only two victories (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 3-5.

In the AFC West, the Broncos won only one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.

Broncos Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Russell Wilson threw for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.5%.

Wilson also ran for 277 yards and three TDs.

In the passing game, Jerry Jeudy scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 972 yards (64.8 per game).

In 16 games for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine ran for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.

Courtland Sutton had 64 receptions for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

In 13 games last year, Josey Jewell amassed 2.5 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL, 128 tackles, and two interceptions.

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders - +8000 2 September 17 Commanders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +2000 4 October 1 @ Bears - +6600 5 October 8 Jets - +1600 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 10 November 13 @ Bills - +800 11 November 19 Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 Browns - +3500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +15000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2800 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2000 16 December 24 Patriots - +6600 17 December 31 Chargers - +2800 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

