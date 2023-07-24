Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ezequiel Tovar -- with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on July 24 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Marlins.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is batting .256 with 22 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- Tovar has picked up a hit in 71.7% of his 92 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.6% of them.
- He has gone deep in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 92), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33 games this year (35.9%), Tovar has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this year (41.3%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|44
|.289
|AVG
|.221
|.324
|OBP
|.251
|.474
|SLG
|.362
|19
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|19
|44/6
|K/BB
|52/7
|2
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.93 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin (6-10 with a 4.97 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.97 ERA ranks 59th, 1.535 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
