Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jurickson Profar, with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, July 24 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Marlins.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .243 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 38 walks.
- Profar has gotten a hit in 55 of 86 games this year (64.0%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (25.6%).
- He has gone deep in 7.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23 games this season (26.7%), Profar has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (4.7%).
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.275
|AVG
|.210
|.357
|OBP
|.287
|.433
|SLG
|.317
|19
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|15
|28/20
|K/BB
|44/18
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.93 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals will send Corbin (6-10) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.97 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.97), 63rd in WHIP (1.535), and 57th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
