Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kris Bryant -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on July 24 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant has seven doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks while hitting .251.
- Bryant has gotten at least one hit in 64.6% of his games this year (42 of 65), with multiple hits 17 times (26.2%).
- Looking at the 65 games he has played this season, he's went deep in eight of them (12.3%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Bryant has had an RBI in 17 games this season (26.2%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 36.9% of his games this year (24 of 65), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.6%) he has scored more than once.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.240
|AVG
|.263
|.321
|OBP
|.356
|.392
|SLG
|.364
|9
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|8
|22/12
|K/BB
|26/14
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.93 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals give up the second-most home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.97 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.97), 63rd in WHIP (1.535), and 57th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
