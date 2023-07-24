Patrick Corbin is starting for the Washington Nationals on Monday against Randal Grichuk and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

Rockies vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 98 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Fueled by 300 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 19th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored 428 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Rockies have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

The Rockies rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Colorado has a 7.4 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.49) in the majors this season.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.517 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Jake Bird will take to the mound for the Rockies, his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw one scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the Miami Marlins while allowing two hits.

He has 31 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 45 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Astros W 4-3 Home Jake Bird Hunter Brown 7/19/2023 Astros L 4-1 Home Austin Gomber Brandon Bielak 7/21/2023 Marlins W 6-1 Away Peter Lambert Braxton Garrett 7/22/2023 Marlins W 4-3 Away Chase Anderson Johnny Cueto 7/23/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Away Ty Blach Jesús Luzardo 7/24/2023 Nationals - Away Jake Bird Patrick Corbin 7/25/2023 Nationals - Away Austin Gomber Trevor Williams 7/26/2023 Nationals - Away Peter Lambert Jake Irvin 7/28/2023 Athletics - Home Connor Seabold JP Sears 7/29/2023 Athletics - Home Chase Anderson Paul Blackburn 7/30/2023 Athletics - Home Austin Gomber Luis Medina

