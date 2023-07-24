When the Washington Nationals (41-58) and Colorado Rockies (39-60) square of in the series opener at Nationals Park on Monday, July 24, Patrick Corbin will get the ball for the Nationals, while the Rockies will send Jake Bird to the mound. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET.

The Rockies are listed as +130 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Nationals (-155). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Corbin - WSH (6-10, 4.97 ERA) vs Bird - COL (2-1, 4.03 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Rockies' matchup versus the Nationals but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Rockies (+130) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rockies to take down the Nationals with those odds, and the Rockies emerge with the victory, you'd get back $23.00.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Jurickson Profar get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Nationals have entered the game as favorites three times this season and won twice.

The Nationals have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Washington.

In the last 10 games, the Nationals have not been the moneyline favorite.

In its last 10 matchups, Washington and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 87 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (41.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 22 times in 66 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 1-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elias Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Randal Grichuk 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+130)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.