Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (6-16) battle Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream (12-10) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Mercury vs. Dream matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Dream Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: College Park, Georgia
  • Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Mercury vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dream Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Dream (-6.5) 164.5 -275 +230
BetMGM Dream (-6.5) 165.5 -275 +220
PointsBet Dream (-6.5) 164.5 -290 +210
Tipico Dream (-6.5) 166.5 -270 +205

Mercury vs. Dream Betting Trends

  • The Dream have won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.
  • The Mercury have covered seven times in 21 matchups with a spread this season.
  • Atlanta has been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
  • Phoenix has covered the spread twice this year (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
  • The Dream and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 11 out of 21 times this season.
  • Mercury games have hit the over nine out of 21 times this year.

