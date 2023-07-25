A pair of the league's best scorers -- Rhyne Howard (eighth, 19 points per game) and Brittney Griner (10th, 18.3) -- square off when the Atlanta Dream (12-10) host the Phoenix Mercury (6-16) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

There is no line set for the game.

Mercury vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ESPN

Mercury vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Dream 83 Mercury 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Atlanta (-3.3)

Atlanta (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 162.7

Mercury vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Phoenix is 7-14-0 this season.

Phoenix has played 21 games this season, and nine of them have gone over the total.

Mercury Performance Insights

Offensively, the Mercury are the worst team in the league (76.3 points per game). On defense, they are eighth (83.8 points allowed per game).

Phoenix is the worst squad in the WNBA in rebounds per game (30.6) and fifth in rebounds allowed (34.5).

The Mercury are the worst team in the WNBA in turnovers per game (16) and second-worst in turnovers forced (12.2).

In 2023, the Mercury are eighth in the WNBA in 3-point makes (6.8 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (32.8%).

The Mercury give up 7.5 3-pointers per game and concede 33.8% from beyond the arc, ranking fifth and eighth, respectively, in the WNBA.

Phoenix attempts 66.7% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 33.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.5% of Phoenix's baskets are 2-pointers, and 24.5% are 3-pointers.

