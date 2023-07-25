Rockies vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 25
Tuesday's game that pits the Washington Nationals (41-59) versus the Colorado Rockies (40-60) at Nationals Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Nationals. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on July 25.
The Nationals will give the nod to Trevor Williams (5-5, 4.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (8-8, 6.18 ERA).
Rockies vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 6-4.
- When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Rockies have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 88 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (42%) in those games.
- This year, Colorado has won 29 of 78 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 20 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (438 total runs).
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.50 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 19
|Astros
|L 4-1
|Austin Gomber vs Brandon Bielak
|July 21
|@ Marlins
|W 6-1
|Peter Lambert vs Braxton Garrett
|July 22
|@ Marlins
|W 4-3
|Chase Anderson vs Johnny Cueto
|July 23
|@ Marlins
|L 3-2
|Ty Blach vs Jesús Luzardo
|July 24
|@ Nationals
|W 10-6
|Jake Bird vs Patrick Corbin
|July 25
|@ Nationals
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Trevor Williams
|July 26
|@ Nationals
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Jake Irvin
|July 28
|Athletics
|-
|Connor Seabold vs JP Sears
|July 29
|Athletics
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Paul Blackburn
|July 30
|Athletics
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Luis Medina
|July 31
|Padres
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Blake Snell
