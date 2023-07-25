Lane Thomas and Ryan McMahon will be among the stars on display when the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

The Rockies have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Nationals (-145). The total is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Rockies vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 6-4.

When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their foes are 2-8-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Rockies have had a spread listed in three of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been victorious in 37, or 42%, of the 88 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a record of 26-47 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Colorado's games have gone over the total in 41 of its 99 chances.

The Rockies have an against the spread record of 12-8-0 in 20 games with a line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-26 17-34 17-24 23-36 24-43 16-17

