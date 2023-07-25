Rockies vs. Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 25
C.J. Cron carries a two-game homer streak into the Colorado Rockies' (40-60) game versus the Washington Nationals (41-59) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday, at Nationals Park.
The probable pitchers are Trevor Williams (5-5) for the Nationals and Austin Gomber (8-8) for the Rockies.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Williams - WSH (5-5, 4.38 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (8-8, 6.18 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber
- Gomber (8-8 with a 6.18 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 21st of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.18, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.
- Gomber enters this game with eight quality starts under his belt this year.
- Gomber will look to last five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.
- He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Austin Gomber vs. Nationals
- He will take the mound against a Nationals offense that ranks fifth in the league with 898 total hits (on a .262 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .403 (19th in the league) with 90 total home runs (29th in MLB action).
- In 4 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Nationals this season, Gomber has a 9.64 ERA and a 1.714 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .350.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams
- Williams (5-5) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 21st start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Chicago Cubs.
- The 31-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with a 4.38 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .277.
- He has earned a quality start three times in 20 starts this season.
- In 20 starts, Williams has pitched through or past the fifth inning 15 times. He has a season average of 4.9 frames per outing.
- He has made 20 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Trevor Williams vs. Rockies
- The Rockies have scored 438 runs this season, which ranks 20th in MLB. They have 851 hits, 14th in baseball, with 99 home runs (23rd in the league).
- The right-hander has allowed the Rockies to go 5-for-21 with two doubles and two RBI in 5 1/3 innings this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.