United States vs. Netherlands: Women’s World Cup Group E Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 26
The United States will play the Netherlands in the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage, on July 26 at 9:00 PM ET. In their Group E openers, the United States beat Vietnam and the Netherlands also won versus Portugal.
Sportsbooks have given the United States odds of -143 to win this match, and the Netherlands is at +432 (with the draw at +257). This game has an over/under of 2.5 goals.
United States vs. Netherlands Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Wellington, New Zealand
- Venue: Westpac Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX US,Fox Sports 1
- Total: 2.5
- United States Moneyline: -143
- Netherlands Moneyline: +432
United States vs. Netherlands World Cup Betting Insights
- The two teams combine to score four goals per game, 1.5 more than this match's over/under.
- These two teams give up a combined zero goals per game, 2.5 fewer than this game's over/under.
- The United States has been listed as a moneyline favorite just one other time so far this tournament, and won.
- The United States has played as a moneyline favorite of -143 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they won.
- The Netherlands has not played a game this tournament as an underdog.
- The Netherlands has not entered a game this tournament as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +432 odds on them winning this game.
United States World Cup Stats
Netherlands World Cup Stats
- In one Women's World Cup match for the Netherlands, Sherida Spitse has failed to score a goal but does have one assist (first in Women's World Cup play).
- Stefanie van der Gragt has totaled one goal for the Netherlands in Women's World Cup.
United States vs. Netherlands Recent Performance
- In 2022, the United States was 10-0-3 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +24. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 8-0-0 (+19 goal differential).
- Last time out, the United States was victorious 3-0 against Vietnam, taking 27 shots and outshooting by 27.
- Smith for two goals in the match against .
- The Netherlands went 5-2-4 in 2022 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 22 goals and conceding 17. This year, its record is 1-0-1 against fellow World Cup squads (one goal scored, one allowed).
- In its last match, the Netherlands clinched a 1-0 win over Portugal on July 23, while outshooting Portugal 12 to three.
- van der Gragt scored the only goal for the Netherlands on one shot.
United States Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Alyssa Naeher
|35
|1
|Chicago Red Stars (United States)
|Ashley Sanchez
|24
|2
|Washington Spirit (United States)
|Sofia Huerta
|30
|3
|OL Reign (United States)
|Naomi Girma
|23
|4
|San Diego Wave FC (United States)
|Kelley O'Hara
|34
|5
|Gotham FC (United States)
|Lynn Williams
|30
|6
|-
|Alyssa Thompson
|18
|7
|Angel City FC (United States)
|Julie Ertz
|31
|8
|Angel City FC (United States)
|Savannah DeMelo
|25
|9
|Racing Louisville FC (United States)
|Lindsey Horan
|29
|10
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Sophia Smith
|22
|11
|Portland Thorns FC (United States)
|Alana Cook
|26
|12
|OL Reign (United States)
|Alex Morgan
|34
|13
|-
|Emily Sonnett
|29
|14
|OL Reign (United States)
|Megan Rapinoe
|38
|15
|OL Reign (United States)
|Rose Lavelle
|28
|16
|OL Reign (United States)
|Andi Sullivan
|27
|17
|Washington Spirit (United States)
|Casey Murphy
|27
|18
|North Carolina Courage (United States)
|Crystal Dunn
|31
|19
|Portland Thorns FC (United States)
|Trinity Rodman
|21
|20
|Washington Spirit (United States)
|Aubrey Kingsbury
|31
|21
|Washington Spirit (United States)
|Kristie Mewis
|32
|22
|Gotham FC (United States)
|Emily Fox
|25
|23
|North Carolina Courage (United States)
Netherlands Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Daphne van Domselaar
|23
|1
|FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands)
|Lynn Wilms
|22
|2
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Stefanie van der Gragt
|30
|3
|FC Stockholm Internazionale (Sweden)
|Aniek Nouwen
|24
|4
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Merel van Dongen
|30
|5
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|Jill Roord
|26
|6
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Lineth Beerensteyn
|26
|7
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Sherida Spitse
|33
|8
|AFC Ajax (Netherlands)
|Katja Snoeijs
|26
|9
|Everton FC (England)
|Danielle van de Donk
|31
|10
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Lieke Martens
|30
|11
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Jill Baijings
|22
|12
|Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
|Renate Jansen
|32
|13
|FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands)
|Jackie Groenen
|28
|14
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Caitlin Dijkstra
|24
|15
|FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands)
|Lize Kop
|25
|16
|AFC Ajax (Netherlands)
|Victoria Pelova
|24
|17
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Kerstin Casparij
|22
|18
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Wieke Kaptein
|17
|19
|FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands)
|Dominique Janssen
|28
|20
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Damaris Egurrola
|23
|21
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Esmee Brugts
|19
|22
|PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)
|Jacintha Weimar
|25
|23
|Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands)
