The Boston Red Sox (54-47) aim to prolong their three-game winning streak when they play the Atlanta Braves (64-35) on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

The probable starters are Spencer Strider (11-3) for the Braves and Brayan Bello (7-6) for the Red Sox.

Braves vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (11-3, 3.86 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (7-6, 3.60 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

The Braves' Strider (11-3) will make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, a 5.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.089 in 20 games this season.

He has 11 quality starts in 20 chances this season.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander went four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 24-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.

Bello heads into the matchup with nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Bello has pitched five or more innings in a game 12 times this season entering this matchup.

He given up one or more earned runs in each of his appearances in 2023.

Brayan Bello vs. Braves

He will take the mound against a Braves team that is hitting .267 as a unit (second in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .490 (first in the league) with 187 total home runs (first in MLB play).

Bello has thrown six innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits while striking out five against the Braves this season.

