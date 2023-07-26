Randal Grichuk and the Colorado Rockies take the field on Wednesday at Nationals Park against Jake Irvin, who is starting for the Washington Nationals. First pitch will be at 12:05 PM ET.

The Rockies have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Nationals (-135). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 10 runs.

Rockies vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Nationals -135 +110 10 -105 -115 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The Rockies have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 matchups (three of those contests had a runline.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been victorious in 37, or 42%, of the 88 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has entered 78 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 29-49 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 41 of its 99 games with a total.

In 20 games with a line this season, the Rockies have a mark of 12-8-0 against the spread.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-26 17-34 17-24 23-36 24-43 16-17

